Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.20-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.20-2.30 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

