Oppenheimer Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.