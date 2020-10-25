Oppenheimer Weighs in on Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $121.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

