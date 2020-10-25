Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ingevity Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ingevity in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

NYSE NGVT opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.92. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 247.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 867,373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 3,724.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.