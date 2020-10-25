Oppenheimer Weighs in on Baudax Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Baudax Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.