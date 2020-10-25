Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPRO. Stephens began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of LPRO opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Open Lending stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

