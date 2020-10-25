OneMain (OMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneMain alerts:

NYSE:OMF opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. CSFB raised their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.