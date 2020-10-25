NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,959.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.73.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

