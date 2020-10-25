nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a peer perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,319,000 after acquiring an additional 810,848 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,534,000 after acquiring an additional 518,480 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 598,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after acquiring an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 98.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,051,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 521,972 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.