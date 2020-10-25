Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of above $0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

