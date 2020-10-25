North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NYSE:NOA opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.32.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 291.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.