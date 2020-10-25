NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,525 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of NMI worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NMI by 2,151.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after buying an additional 1,099,274 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $15,361,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $13,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

