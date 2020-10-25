NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 165,191 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $129.99 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

