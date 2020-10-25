Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCBS. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,177 shares of company stock valued at $378,673 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

