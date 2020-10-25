Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Nevro to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.31.

NVRO opened at $161.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 0.86. Nevro has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $169.09.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,657,974 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 76.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 49.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 30.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 118.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 273,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 148,324 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

