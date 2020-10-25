Netflix, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.24 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 1 year low of $268.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.99.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.70, for a total value of $9,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.