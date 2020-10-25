Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.08. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $534.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.97.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.99. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 52-week low of $268.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Netflix by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $47,897,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.