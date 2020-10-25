NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBTB. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
About NBT Bancorp
NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.
