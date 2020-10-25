NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,400. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBTB. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.