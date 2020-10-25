National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.93 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

