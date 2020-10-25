National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NHI. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.75. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $220,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

