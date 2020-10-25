National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NBHC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. National Bank has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National Bank by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National Bank by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

