National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Desjardins assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.94 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6,032.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 686,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 675,673 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

