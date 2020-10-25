National Bank Financial Weighs in on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.60.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $684.76 million and a PE ratio of -46.22.

In related news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

