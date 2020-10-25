National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.15.

TSE ERO opened at C$19.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.44. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.