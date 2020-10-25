Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Msci by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Msci during the third quarter worth $64,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Msci in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Msci from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.00.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $350.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.86. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.46.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

