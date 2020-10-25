Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) vs. Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Moog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Moog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Moog has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 4.46% 13.67% 5.38% Enerpac Tool Group 0.15% 3.02% 1.22%

Dividends

Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerpac Tool Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moog and Enerpac Tool Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerpac Tool Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.88%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than Moog.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moog and Enerpac Tool Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $2.90 billion 0.73 $179.75 million N/A N/A Enerpac Tool Group $493.29 million 2.39 $720,000.00 $0.18 109.67

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group.

Summary

Moog beats Enerpac Tool Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. The company markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Others segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

