Moelis & Company (MC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MC opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

