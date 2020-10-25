Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Mkango Resources Ltd (CVE:MKA) shares traded down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 32,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 35,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a current ratio of 14.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

