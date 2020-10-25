Metro Bank PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Metro Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson expects that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Metro Bank’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Metro Bank stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $72.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

