Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Mymetics (NASDAQ:MYMX) Critical Review

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mesoblast alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mesoblast and Mymetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 39.61%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Mymetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Mymetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.6, indicating that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mymetics has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and Mymetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $32.16 million 40.89 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -15.15 Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Mymetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Mymetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -242.38% -15.49% -11.36% Mymetics -604.47% N/A -53.93%

Summary

Mesoblast beats Mymetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on research and developing vaccines for infectious diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, and chikungunya. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.