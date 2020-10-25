Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,132 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

