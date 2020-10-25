Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after acquiring an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 690.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

