Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,176 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $90,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after acquiring an additional 227,059 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,641,000 after acquiring an additional 393,632 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

