Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.