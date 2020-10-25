Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $391.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 17.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

