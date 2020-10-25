MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGTX. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $497.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.37.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $216,580.59. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 322,248 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 165.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.