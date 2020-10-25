McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 34.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,686.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

