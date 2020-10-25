Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 134.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTN. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

