Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

