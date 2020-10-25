Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

