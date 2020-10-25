Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.62.

V stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

