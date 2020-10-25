Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.