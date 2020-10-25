Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after buying an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

