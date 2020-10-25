Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

