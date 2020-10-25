ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 285,432 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,582,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

