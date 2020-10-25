Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $580.96 million, a PE ratio of -204.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.46.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,424,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 59,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 27,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

