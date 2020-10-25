Luxfer (LXFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LXFR opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $377.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

