Luby's (NYSE:LUB) versus BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Head to Head Comparison

Luby's (NYSE:LUB) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Luby's and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby's -18.18% -41.14% -18.38% BBQ 5.83% -13.23% -3.33%

35.1% of Luby's shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Luby's shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Luby's has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luby's and BBQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby's $323.47 million 0.26 -$15.23 million N/A N/A BBQ $82.27 million 0.47 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luby's.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Luby's and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby's 0 0 0 0 N/A BBQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BBQ beats Luby's on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luby's

Luby's, Inc. provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of August 29, 2019, the company operated 124 restaurants; and franchised 102 Fuddruckers restaurants. As of November 15, 2019, it operated 32 locations through Culinary Contract Services. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

