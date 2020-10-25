Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $95.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,316 shares of company stock worth $12,613,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.