Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

